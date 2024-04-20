NEWS

Nine arrested for phone scams throughout Greece

File photo.

Nine people were arrested in the northern town of Serres as suspected members of a criminal gang that defrauded individuals and companies through phone scams.

The eight men and one woman would call their targets and impersonate accountants or prospective buyers to extract their bank account details and steal their money. They then transferred the stolen sums to the bank accounts of people they had recruited as fronts for a fee.

In total, they managed to extract a total of 305,789 euros.

Crime

