Violent incidents rock Exarchia and Gyzi neighborhoods in Athens

A group of roughly thirty individuals launched an assault on a riot police contingent at Harilaou Trikoupi Square in downtown Exarchia at 1:50 a.m.

They hurled approximately ten Molotov cocktails, alongside rocks and various other projectiles, at the officers before fleeing into nearby alleys.

Concurrently, at 2:50 a.m., an explosion rocked the entrance of an apartment complex in Gyzi, situated at the junction of Paparrigopoulou Street and Alexandras Avenue. Residue from bottles, plastic, flammable liquid, and a firecracker was discovered at the site.

Authorities have initiated investigations into both incidents.