Dendias, Austin discuss Read Sea mission, Ukraine, Gaza aid

Defence Minister Nikos Dendias discussed Ukraine, Greek contributions to security in the Red Sea, and bilateral relations in a call with US counterpart Lloyd Austin on Tuesday.

Durin the call, Secretary Austin “thanked Minister Dendias for the upgraded basing partnership between Greece and the United States that has enabled crisis planning in light of ongoing tensions in the Middle East, as well as strategic access that has bolstered deterrence and defense of NATO’s Eastern Flank,” according to readout from the US Department of Defense.

Austin thanked Greece for its continued materiel and training support to Ukraine and Minister Dendias’ participation in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

The Secretary also praised Greece for their efforts to protect maritime commerce in the Red Sea by hosting the operational command for the EU’s ASPIDES mission and contributing frigates to ASPIDES and Operation Prosperity Guardian. The two officials also discussed international efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza.