FOREIGN-POLICY

Dendias, Austin discuss Read Sea mission, Ukraine, Gaza aid

Dendias, Austin discuss Read Sea mission, Ukraine, Gaza aid
[@NikosDendias]

Defence Minister Nikos Dendias discussed Ukraine, Greek contributions to security in the Red Sea, and bilateral relations in a call with US counterpart Lloyd Austin on Tuesday. 

Durin the call, Secretary Austin “thanked Minister Dendias for the upgraded basing partnership between Greece and the United States that has enabled crisis planning in light of ongoing tensions in the Middle East, as well as strategic access that has bolstered deterrence and defense of NATO’s Eastern Flank,” according to readout from the US Department of Defense.

Austin thanked Greece for its continued materiel and training support to Ukraine and Minister Dendias’ participation in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

The Secretary also praised Greece for their efforts to protect maritime commerce in the Red Sea by hosting the operational command for the EU’s ASPIDES mission and contributing frigates to ASPIDES and Operation Prosperity Guardian. The two officials also discussed international efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

Defense US Ukraine

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
EU ministers stop short of Patriot pledges for Ukraine
FOREIGN-POLICY

EU ministers stop short of Patriot pledges for Ukraine

Greece will not compromise defense, spokesman says following FT report
FOREIGN-POLICY

Greece will not compromise defense, spokesman says following FT report

Greece and Spain under pressure to provide Ukraine with air defense systems, FT reports
FOREIGN-POLICY

Greece and Spain under pressure to provide Ukraine with air defense systems, FT reports

Kyiv requests new weapons systems
FOREIGN-POLICY

Kyiv requests new weapons systems

Greece planning air defense system inspired by Israel’s Iron Dome, says minister
FOREIGN-POLICY

Greece planning air defense system inspired by Israel’s Iron Dome, says minister

Greek govt condemns Iran’s attacks on Israel
FOREIGN-POLICY

Greek govt condemns Iran’s attacks on Israel