Gerapetritis visits Qatar
In the first visit of a Greek foreign minister to Doha in five years, George Gerapetritis praised the mediation role of Qatar, stating that Greece has already offered its services and is a reliable interlocutor of all sides and supports in any way it can the resolution of the Middle East crisis.

Gerapetritis held talks with the prime minister and minister of foreign affairs of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

He conveyed Greece’s strong concern over the humanitarian disaster in Gaza and underlined the firm position of Athens, according to which the priority should be an immediate ceasefire and the formation of safe land corridors for humanitarian aid to address the impact of the humanitarian crisis.

