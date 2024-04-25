Woman falls into the sea in Piraeus port

A 71-year-old woman fell in the sea near Gate E5 in the port of Piraeus on Wednesday and was rescued by port authority officers.

According to the port authority, the woman, who was a member of an excursion group that was about to board the passenger ferry Nisos Naxos, dropped her suitcase and in her attempt to catch it fell into the sea.

She was reportedly in good health and stated that she did not need further medical care, and then boarded the ship bound for Paros.