Far-right deputy Floros to testify over Parliament brawl

Independent MP (and former Spartiates lawmaker) Konstantinos Floros is seen raising his hand to speak at a debate on whether to lift the immunity of Greek Solution leader Kyriakos Velopoulos in Parliament on Wednesday. [Ismini Vlassopoulou/Intime News]

Konstantinos Floros, an independent MP, formerly with the far-right Spartiates party, will testify before a prosecutor on Thursday afternoon, after being arrested for attacking and punching another MP in Parliament the day before.

Floros physically assaulting nationalist Greek Solution MP Vassilis Grammenos during a debate over a defamation lawsuit. He was detained after he punched Grammenos outside the plenum hall while lawmakers were discussing whether to lift the immunity of Greek Solution leader Kyriakos Velopoulos, who was sued for defamation by Floros’ father.

After initially imposing the mild penalties provided for in the House regulation (15-day exclusion from meetings and referral to the Ethics Committee), Speaker Konstantinos Tasoulas then invoked a specific provision of the Criminal Code, according to which violence against state and political bodies is a felony, “punishable by up to 10 years in prison.”

Floros was taken to the Hellenic Police Headquarters where he sought to justify the assault, claiming Grammenos verbally abused him and even insulted his mother.

