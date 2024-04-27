NEWS

Police make 25 arrests in Patra

Police make 25 arrests in Patra
File photo.

Police in Patra made 25 arrests on Friday after a group of young people attacked police and wrote slogans on city buses.

A subsequent search of an occupied former building of the University of Patra yielded wooden bats, vessels containing petrol residue, fabric, masks and empty bottles.

Earlier, a group of people had left the city center building, which has been occupied for a number of years, and stopped traffic on a nearby street.

The proceeded to write slogans on city buses in support of a 38-year-old man who was arrested on Monday on suspicion of being a member of the “Revenge Partnership” terrorist group.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Two indicted over fatal shooting of dog in Thermi
NEWS

Two indicted over fatal shooting of dog in Thermi

Man arrested on European warrant for criminal organization involvement
NEWS

Man arrested on European warrant for criminal organization involvement

Piraeus port customs intercept large cocaine shipment disguised as fertilizer
NEWS

Piraeus port customs intercept large cocaine shipment disguised as fertilizer

Forty-seven wild animals found poisoned in Evros
NEWS

Forty-seven wild animals found poisoned in Evros

Former Spartiates MP punches lawmaker during Parliament debate
NEWS

Former Spartiates MP punches lawmaker during Parliament debate

Teen in Pella arrested for putting out cigarette on student’s cheek 
NEWS

Teen in Pella arrested for putting out cigarette on student’s cheek 