Police make 25 arrests in Patra

Police in Patra made 25 arrests on Friday after a group of young people attacked police and wrote slogans on city buses.

A subsequent search of an occupied former building of the University of Patra yielded wooden bats, vessels containing petrol residue, fabric, masks and empty bottles.

Earlier, a group of people had left the city center building, which has been occupied for a number of years, and stopped traffic on a nearby street.

The proceeded to write slogans on city buses in support of a 38-year-old man who was arrested on Monday on suspicion of being a member of the “Revenge Partnership” terrorist group.