Police bust drug gang made up mostly of minors

[Hellenic Police]

Police say they have arrested 9 suspects, 6 of them minors and three in their early 20s, for selling drugs to minors in the Athens suburbs of Psychiko, Papagou and Chalandri.

The apprehended suspects “had formed a criminal organization active in drug sales in November 2023,” police said in a statement Sunday.

Body searches and raids in suspects’ hoimes yielded, among other findings, 

183.37 grams of cannabis, 2 air pistols, plenty of pellets, 5 folding knives, a distress flare, a bayonet, written notes, €12,667 and $200.

Besides drug dealing, the suspects face charges of weapons and flare possession.

Police officers said they were alerted by a couple who told them their daughter had obtained drugs from the gang.

Two 20-year-olds are said to be the gangs leaders, who used the minors to sell the drugs. Their chief assistant, who kept tabs on the transactions and earnngs, was a 16-year-old.

Crime

