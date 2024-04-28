NEWS

Gunfire incident outside nightclub in Maroussi leaves one dead, one injured

Gunfire incident outside nightclub in Maroussi leaves one dead, one injured

Gunfire erupted early Sunday outside a nightclub in the northeastern Athenian suburb of Maroussi, resulting in one fatality and one serious injury.

At approximately 3:40 a.m., shots were fired outside a prominent nightlife venue, leaving two men severely wounded. During transport to Erythros Stavros Hospital, one man succumbed to his injuries, reportedly sustaining gunshot wounds to the neck

The deceased’s identity has not been released. The other victim, aged 23, is hospitalized at Erythros Stavros in stable condition, with abdominal injuries from a firearm.

A 9mm shell casing was discovered at the scene, along with a firearm concealed in a nearby flowerpot.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Crime Death

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Fatal stabbing incident unfolds in Patissia
NEWS

Fatal stabbing incident unfolds in Patissia

Woman found dead in apparent suicide at Exarchia
NEWS

Woman found dead in apparent suicide at Exarchia

Former employee of Greek shipping company kills 3 in shooting incident
NEWS

Former employee of Greek shipping company kills 3 in shooting incident

Apartment owner arrested for murder of 50-year-old musician
NEWS

Apartment owner arrested for murder of 50-year-old musician

Businessman assassinated, burned in Mandra
NEWS

Businessman assassinated, burned in Mandra

Man surrenders after allegedly killing brother-in-law
NEWS

Man surrenders after allegedly killing brother-in-law