Gunfire incident outside nightclub in Maroussi leaves one dead, one injured

Gunfire erupted early Sunday outside a nightclub in the northeastern Athenian suburb of Maroussi, resulting in one fatality and one serious injury.

At approximately 3:40 a.m., shots were fired outside a prominent nightlife venue, leaving two men severely wounded. During transport to Erythros Stavros Hospital, one man succumbed to his injuries, reportedly sustaining gunshot wounds to the neck

The deceased’s identity has not been released. The other victim, aged 23, is hospitalized at Erythros Stavros in stable condition, with abdominal injuries from a firearm.

A 9mm shell casing was discovered at the scene, along with a firearm concealed in a nearby flowerpot.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.