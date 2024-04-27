NEWS

Guard arrested on suspicion of sexually harassing children

File photo.

An antiquities guard who worked on the southeastern Aegean island of Nisyros was arrested on Saturday morning in the town of Iraklio on Crete following numerous complaints of sexual indecency against minors. 

A magistrate on the island of Kos, which has jurisdiction over Nisyros, charged the 62-year-old suspect with multiple sexual offenses, including attempted rape and possession of child pornography.

The case became public after a complaint was filed by the father of a 12-year-old boy on April 15. At least another 12 complaints followed from other parents who claimed that the suspect sexually harassed or abused their children, whose ages range from 10 to 15 years old.

