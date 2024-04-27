Minors used as hooligan ‘strike force’

The younger Olympiakos fans who took part in the incidents in the Renti district of Athens last December that led to the death of a police officer outside a stadium during a volleyball match have been described by the police as the “strike force” – the “little ones” who followed the orders of the “big ones” in the stands.

Of the 168 people included in the police file, half are in the 16-22 age group, among them 14 minors. The investigation by the sub-directorate for combating violence in sports venues has shown that the alleged leaders of “Gate 7” supporters distributed club invitations to the “little ones” to enter the stadium for free, while they also gave them small “tips” for various errands.

During the fateful events of December, most of the minors threw stones at the police, while one allegedly was in possession of a folding knife.

The flare that fatally wounded officer Giorgos Lyngeridis was thrown by an 18-year-old according to the case file. His 16-year-old brother is also among those arrested.

Anastassia Tsoukala, emeritus professor of criminology at Paris-Saclay University, who has been studying hooliganism since 1989, says youngsters are “looking for a social identity outside of family and school, and the stands are turning into a new space of reference.”

“This is initially established with purely emotional and psychological relationships on the part of the adolescent. Within the association then, if he wants to be considered an organized fan, he will need to clear a gradual process of initiation, which is not essentially different from the process seen in gangs recruiting new members,” she said, adding that as long as the initiate does well “the missions are upgraded.” The initiation process may include throwing flares, or fighting rival fans and injuring someone in front of witnesses. If the youngster doesn’t follow instructions, he can be marginalized until the link with the organized supporters is severed.