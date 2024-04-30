NEWS

Supreme Court moves to appeal Mati wildfire court decision

Supreme Court Prosecutor Georgia Adelini instructed the Prosecutor of the Athens Appeals Court to explore the possibility of appealing the court’s decision on the Mati wildfire case.

On July 13, 2018, a wildfire in Mati, a village on the east coast of the Attica region, took 104 lives and injured many. 

The order pertains to considering an appeal “regarding that acquitted recognition of mitigating circumstances for the convicted, individual sentences imposed, and overall sentence execution.”

The court’s decision, reached after more than eighteen months, found only five high-ranking state officials guilty, primarily from the Fire Service, while absolving those responsible for Civil Protection and local government officials.

The sentencing, equivalent to a maximum penalty under the law, sparked outrage among victims’ families and intense public scrutiny.

Justice Fire

