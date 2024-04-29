Supreme Court urges swifter handling of Mati wildfire verdict

The President of the Supreme Court, Ioanna Klapa Christodoulea, seeks swift processing of Monday’s ruling by the Athens Three-Member Misdemeanor Court concerning the 2018 Mati wildfires, which claimed 104 lives and left many injured, to prevent potential criminal offenses from expiring.

Additionally, an internal inquiry will determine if grounds for appeal exist regarding acquittals linked to the July 23, 2018 tragedy. Klapa will instruct the head of the Athens Court, Christoforos Linos, to expedite the decision’s clearance to specify the secondary trial promptly.

This acceleration aims to allow prosecutors to identify the appellate trial, with expectations of both convicts and victims’ relatives filing appeals.

Notably, as the sixth anniversary of the Mati tragedy approaches, the case must be resolved within two years to avoid statute limitations.