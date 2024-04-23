Three arrested over Paros fire

Three foreign nationals were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the fire that raged in an area of woodland on the Cycladic island of Paros on Monday.

The three men, all Egyptian nationals, were charged with not taking the necessary safety precautions while conducting cleaning work in a wooded area near the provincial road linking the island capital, Paroikia, with the village of Naoussa.

According to a statement from the fire department, the three men were fined 500 euros in accordance with current legislation.

Those arrested were being held in Paros and will be brought before the Syros criminal prosecutor on Wednesday.