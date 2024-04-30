Athens Metro runs limited service on Labor Day; Strikes affect other transport

On Labour Day, the Athens Metro will operate from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., per the latest announcement from the Athens Metro Workers’ Union (SELMA). Work stoppages will span from the beginning of the shift until 9 a.m. and resume from 9 p.m. until the end.

Transportation across Athens will face disruptions. Trams and the suburban railway will cease operations, with adjusted train schedules.

City buses will experience work stoppages, staying parked in the morning and resuming service from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ferry services will halt on May 1 due to the Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation strike. The strike, affecting all ship types nationwide, will commence at 00:01 on May Day, concluding at 00:00 the same day.