Two women, three children injured after being hit by car in Athens

Five people, including three children, were injured when a car hit them while they were attempting to cross an avenue in central Athens late Wednesday, police said.

Police said the driver hit two women aged 53 and 33, a 10-year-old boy, an 8-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy who was sent to Aglaia Kyriakou Children’s Hospital with serious injuries and remains intubated. The women suffered non-life threatening injuries but remain hospitalized.

The 26-year-old driver was arrested and is being questioned over the incident that took place on Pireos Street shortly after 9 p.m.