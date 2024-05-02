NEWS

Two women, three children injured after being hit by car in Athens

Two women, three children injured after being hit by car in Athens
[InTime News]

Five people, including three children, were injured when a car hit them while they were attempting to cross an avenue in central Athens late Wednesday, police said.

Police said the driver hit two women aged 53 and 33, a 10-year-old boy, an 8-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy who was sent to Aglaia Kyriakou Children’s Hospital with serious injuries and remains intubated. The women suffered non-life threatening injuries but remain hospitalized.

The 26-year-old driver was arrested and is being questioned over the incident that took place on Pireos Street shortly after 9 p.m.

Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Fatal car crash claims life in Pikermi
NEWS

Fatal car crash claims life in Pikermi

Fatal traffic accident claims life of asylum seeker, injures another in Mytilini
NEWS

Fatal traffic accident claims life of asylum seeker, injures another in Mytilini

After delays, trial on fatal crash involving MP’s escort vehicle begins
NEWS

After delays, trial on fatal crash involving MP’s escort vehicle begins

Prosecutor accepts probe into Tempe train crash scene
NEWS

Prosecutor accepts probe into Tempe train crash scene

Woman falls into the sea in Piraeus port
NEWS

Woman falls into the sea in Piraeus port

Teen cyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run
NEWS

Teen cyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run