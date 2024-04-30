NEWS

Fatal car crash claims life in Pikermi

Fatal car crash claims life in Pikermi

A fatal car accident occurred early Tuesday morning in the eastern Athenian suburb of Pikermi.

Around 1:30 a.m., a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old lost control on Marathon Avenue for unknown reasons, veering off course and colliding with a concrete column.

The impact caused the car to burst into flames.

The driver was rushed by ambulance to Gennimatas Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Death Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Fatal traffic accident claims life of asylum seeker, injures another in Mytilini
NEWS

Fatal traffic accident claims life of asylum seeker, injures another in Mytilini

One dead, three injured in Piraeus building collapse
NEWS

One dead, three injured in Piraeus building collapse

Tragic accident claims life of 61-year-old man in Crete
NEWS

Tragic accident claims life of 61-year-old man in Crete

More than 40 people still stranded the day after a deadly cable car accident in Turkey
NEWS

More than 40 people still stranded the day after a deadly cable car accident in Turkey

Motorcyclist death rate way above European average
NEWS

Motorcyclist death rate way above European average

Driver arrested after collision claims two lives at Veria bus stop
NEWS

Driver arrested after collision claims two lives at Veria bus stop