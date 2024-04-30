Fatal car crash claims life in Pikermi

A fatal car accident occurred early Tuesday morning in the eastern Athenian suburb of Pikermi.

Around 1:30 a.m., a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old lost control on Marathon Avenue for unknown reasons, veering off course and colliding with a concrete column.

The impact caused the car to burst into flames.

The driver was rushed by ambulance to Gennimatas Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.