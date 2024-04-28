NEWS

Fatal traffic accident claims life of asylum seeker, injures another in Mytilini

A fatal traffic accident occurred shortly after midnight Saturday in the Panagouda settlement, located six kilometers north of the city of Mytilini on the island of Lesvos.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, died at the scene. He was one of two Eritrean asylum seekers from the nearby Kara Tepe camp involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old woman, the other asylum seeker, remains in critical condition at the Intensive Care Unit of Mytilini Hospital.

The accident involved a pickup truck driven by a 21-year-old, with two other 21-year-olds as passengers. The truck veered off the road and collided with a house wall and trash bins, with the Eritrean couple passing by.

The three occupants of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries.

