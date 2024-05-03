Greece’s press freedom index improves, still ranks last in EU

Greece’s press freedom index improved, rising 19 places in 2024, but remains last among EU countries. The country has risen to the 88th place from 107th last year out of 180 countries, in Reporters Without Borders’ (RSF) 2024 World Press Freedom, Index, released on Friday.

Greece’s overall score increased at 57.15 out of 100, from 55.2 in 2023. Norway, Denmark and Sweden are best-in-class, with scores ranging from 88.3 to over 91.9.

However it comes last among EU for the third year in a row.

“The rise is largely explained by the deterioration of press freedom in other countries, given the meagre improvement in the score,” said Pavol Szalai, the head of RSF’s EU and Balkans desk, adding that previous years were marked with grave press freedom violations, such as the murder of a journalist in 2021 or the outbreak of a surveillance scandal in 2022.

“2023 was marked above all by inaction in the face of systemic problems,” Szalai said, naming among others political attempts to undermine the independence of the investigation into the surveillance scandal, SLAPPs, media concentration and weak pluralism.