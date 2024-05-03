NEWS

Greece’s press freedom index improves, still ranks last in EU

Greece’s press freedom index improves, still ranks last in EU

Greece’s press freedom index improved, rising 19 places in 2024, but remains last among EU countries. The country has risen to the 88th place from 107th last year out of 180 countries, in Reporters Without Borders’ (RSF) 2024 World Press Freedom, Index, released on Friday. 

Greece’s overall score increased at 57.15 out of 100, from 55.2 in 2023. Norway, Denmark and Sweden are best-in-class, with scores ranging from 88.3 to over 91.9.

However it comes last among EU for the third year in a row.

“The rise is largely explained by the deterioration of press freedom in other countries, given the meagre improvement in the score,” said Pavol Szalai, the head of RSF’s EU and Balkans desk, adding that previous years were marked with grave press freedom violations, such as the murder of a journalist in 2021 or the outbreak of a surveillance scandal in 2022. 

“2023 was marked above all by inaction in the face of systemic problems,” Szalai said, naming among others political attempts to undermine the independence of the investigation into the surveillance scandal, SLAPPs, media concentration and weak pluralism.

Media

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Ertflix attracts 500,000 visitors daily as platform turns 4
LIFESTYLE

Ertflix attracts 500,000 visitors daily as platform turns 4

Journalists strike over lack of collective labor agreements
NEWS

Journalists strike over lack of collective labor agreements

Council of Europe expresses concern over rise in threats and pressure against journalists in Europe
NEWS

Council of Europe expresses concern over rise in threats and pressure against journalists in Europe

Digital platform to shield Greece from fake news
NEWS

Digital platform to shield Greece from fake news

Police warning on deepfakes
NEWS

Police warning on deepfakes

TikTok prepares to combat misinfo, AI fakes and influence ops ahead of European Union election
NEWS

TikTok prepares to combat misinfo, AI fakes and influence ops ahead of European Union election