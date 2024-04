Ertflix, the state broadcaster ERT’s movie and television series streaming platform, now attracts more than half a million views a day, four years after it was launched.

More than one in four users of the platform (28%) also use their mobile devices to watch their Ertflix content, ERT chairman Konstantinos Zoulas said.

He noted that Ertflix has proved popular with Greeks abroad and is also available on Aegean Airline flights.