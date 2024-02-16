NEWS

Police warning on deepfakes

Cybercrime authorities are cautioning the public to be wary of the recent proliferation of fraudulent ads on social media and websites.

In an announcement Thursday, it sounded the alarm about bogus advertisements for allegedly high-yield investment programs (cryptocurrencies, gold, oil etc), or “miraculous” medications, supposedly endorsed and promoted by highly recognizable and famous figures (politicians, reputable scientists, artists etc).

The scams mostly appear as “sponsored” ads on social media, falsely claiming, in many cases, to come from articles in reputable newspapers and websites.

They are also accompanied by authentic audiovisual content, which, however, is a product of digital processing with artificial intelligence applications (deepfake AI).
 

 

