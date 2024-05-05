NEWS

April hottest in 15 years for many areas

April hottest in 15 years for many areas
[Intime News]

Persistently high temperatures that point to a significant climate shift continued last month, with many parts of Greece experiencing the warmest April of the past 15 years.

According to the National Observatory of Athens’ Meteo weather service, Macedonia, Thrace and Epirus in the north, the central mainland, the Peloponnese, Crete and the islands of the Aegean saw temperatures in April rise 2 to 3.3 degrees Celsius above the average for 2010-2019. That decade was, in turn, the hottest on record since the 19th century. 

Weather

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Mixed weather expected for Easter weekend
NEWS

Mixed weather expected for Easter weekend

Time-lapse video captures dust clouds over Athens
NEWS

Time-lapse video captures dust clouds over Athens

Saharan dust inundates Athens Wednesday morning
NEWS

Saharan dust inundates Athens Wednesday morning

Saharan dust covering Greece to subside on Wednesday
NEWS

Saharan dust covering Greece to subside on Wednesday

Martian skies over Athens? Greece’s capital turns an orange hue with dust clouds from North Africa
NEWS

Martian skies over Athens? Greece’s capital turns an orange hue with dust clouds from North Africa

Wet front brings highest rainfall to Skopelos, Karditsa
NEWS

Wet front brings highest rainfall to Skopelos, Karditsa