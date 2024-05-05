April hottest in 15 years for many areas

Persistently high temperatures that point to a significant climate shift continued last month, with many parts of Greece experiencing the warmest April of the past 15 years.

According to the National Observatory of Athens’ Meteo weather service, Macedonia, Thrace and Epirus in the north, the central mainland, the Peloponnese, Crete and the islands of the Aegean saw temperatures in April rise 2 to 3.3 degrees Celsius above the average for 2010-2019. That decade was, in turn, the hottest on record since the 19th century.