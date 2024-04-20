NEWS

Wet front brings highest rainfall to Skopelos, Karditsa

Wet front brings highest rainfall to Skopelos, Karditsa
[Intime News]

Thessaly in central Greece and the Sporades Islands off Evia were the regions affected by the heavy rainfall and thunderstorms that swept in on Friday, the National Observatory of Athens’ weather service Meteo said on Saturday.

Limited flooding was recorded in Karditsa and Magnisia prefectures, including the eastern and southern parts of Mount Pilio villages, areas that were most hit by Storm Daniel last year. Glossa on Skopelos island recorded the highest rainfall with 119 mm, followed by Karditsa in Thessaly with 117 mm.

According to the weather services, the rain will gradually be limited to the northeastern mainland and the eastern parts of the Aegean Sea before subsiding.

Fire Brigade and Civil Protection officials said they had not recorded particular problems, nor received calls for flooded homes or for rescues of trapped people, but had to cut trees down in some regions.

On Saturday, the National Meteorological Service had forecast heavy rainfall, reaching dangerous levels, at the following regions: Thessaly (particularly the eastern part), Sporades Islands, southern Pieria (Macedonia), northern Evia island, Fthiothida prefecture in Central Greece (particularly the north), and the East Aegean islands (mainly Chios and Lesvos).

[AMNA]

Weather

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Emergency weather warning issued in six areas
NEWS

Emergency weather warning issued in six areas

Weather to deteriorate
NEWS

Weather to deteriorate

Weather service warns of rainstorms in next two days
NEWS

Weather service warns of rainstorms in next two days

Temperatures soar above 30C
NEWS

Temperatures soar above 30C

Fylla Bridge on Evia reopens
NEWS

Fylla Bridge on Evia reopens

Expert: Hotter summers are foregone conclusion
NEWS

Expert: Hotter summers are foregone conclusion