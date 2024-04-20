Wet front brings highest rainfall to Skopelos, Karditsa

Thessaly in central Greece and the Sporades Islands off Evia were the regions affected by the heavy rainfall and thunderstorms that swept in on Friday, the National Observatory of Athens’ weather service Meteo said on Saturday.

Limited flooding was recorded in Karditsa and Magnisia prefectures, including the eastern and southern parts of Mount Pilio villages, areas that were most hit by Storm Daniel last year. Glossa on Skopelos island recorded the highest rainfall with 119 mm, followed by Karditsa in Thessaly with 117 mm.

According to the weather services, the rain will gradually be limited to the northeastern mainland and the eastern parts of the Aegean Sea before subsiding.

Fire Brigade and Civil Protection officials said they had not recorded particular problems, nor received calls for flooded homes or for rescues of trapped people, but had to cut trees down in some regions.

On Saturday, the National Meteorological Service had forecast heavy rainfall, reaching dangerous levels, at the following regions: Thessaly (particularly the eastern part), Sporades Islands, southern Pieria (Macedonia), northern Evia island, Fthiothida prefecture in Central Greece (particularly the north), and the East Aegean islands (mainly Chios and Lesvos).

