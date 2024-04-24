NEWS

Saharan dust covering Greece to subside on Wednesday

A couple walks on the mount of Penteli as African dust covers the suburbs of northern Athens, Greece, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

A major plume of Saharan dust that has affected much of Greece is expected to subside during the course of Wednesday, the National Observatory of Athens’ DUST/METEO service said.

Prevailing west-northwesterly winds will gradually carry the dust toward the Aegean sea, while high concentrations are expected on Thursday over the islands of the Dodecanese. 

The dust, dubbed Minerva Red, carried by strong southerly winds, gave the atmosphere of the Greek capital a Martian-like filter in the last hours of daylight on Tuesday.

[George Vitsaras/EPA]

 

 

