A wildfire broke out in low vegetation in Viotia, northwest of Athens, on Friday.

The Fire Service said ground and air forces were at the area of Agia Triada, together with a team from arson unit. It was not clear if authorities had found indications that the blaze was an arson.

The deputy governor of Viotia Giorgos Dasiotis said the fire fighters arrived quickly, preventing the further spread of the flames.