NEWS

Naked man roaming Larisa tells police he is Jesus

Naked man roaming Larisa tells police he is Jesus
File photo.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in the city of Larisa, central Greece, on Friday after he was spotted walking naked in the town center, local media reported.

Police was alerted by passers by who saw the man roaming around Agios Vissarionas square. When officers approached him and inquired about his motives he reportedly claimed to be Jesus Christ, a local news website said. 

It is believed the man was not fully aware of his actions. He is expected to be charged with indecent exposure.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Elderly man arrested in Thessaloniki for shooting dog
NEWS

Elderly man arrested in Thessaloniki for shooting dog

Greek Mafia pushed on the ropes
NEWS

Greek Mafia pushed on the ropes

Police on Crete seize thousands of illegal firecrackers
NEWS

Police on Crete seize thousands of illegal firecrackers

Teen girl accused of robbing and assaulting another teen in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Teen girl accused of robbing and assaulting another teen in Thessaloniki

Man arrested for child pornography in Crete
NEWS

Man arrested for child pornography in Crete

Nisiros ancient site guard detained on child harassment charges
NEWS

Nisiros ancient site guard detained on child harassment charges