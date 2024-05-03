Naked man roaming Larisa tells police he is Jesus

A 25-year-old man was arrested in the city of Larisa, central Greece, on Friday after he was spotted walking naked in the town center, local media reported.

Police was alerted by passers by who saw the man roaming around Agios Vissarionas square. When officers approached him and inquired about his motives he reportedly claimed to be Jesus Christ, a local news website said.

It is believed the man was not fully aware of his actions. He is expected to be charged with indecent exposure.