Teen girl accused of robbing and assaulting another teen in Thessaloniki

A 15-year-old girl faces accusations of robbing a 14-year-old at knifepoint in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, snatching her phone.

She then allegedly compelled the victim onto a city bus, taking her to the University area, where, with the assistance of a friend, they assaulted her.

The incident occurred on Holy Wednesday and was reported by the 14-year-old, leading to a police investigation and the arrest of the 15-year-old.

With the agreement of the prosecutor and judge, the accused minor was released under the reformative measure of supervision and monitoring by a juvenile supervisor.

Charges against her include robbery, illegal violence, joint physical assault and illegal possession of a weapon.

She claimed to have had previous issues with the victim. Efforts to identify her friend involved in the assault are ongoing.