Nisiros ancient site guard detained on child harassment charges

A 62-year-old archeological site guard from the island of Nisiros was remanded pending trial following complaints of harassment against minors, as decided on Thursday with concurrence from the prosecutor and examining magistrate.

Criminal charges include sexual assault, child seduction, attempted rape, child pornography and drug possession.

Over 10 complaints have been filed for child sexual harassment or abuse aged 10 to 15, with authorities obtaining sworn testimonies from parents and minors.

The accused, suspended by the Ministry of Culture, awaits an administrative inquiry.

According to state broadcaster ERT, the 62-year-old is detained on the neighbouring island of Kos and will be transferred to prison.