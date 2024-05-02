Police on Crete seize thousands of illegal firecrackers

Police on the island of Crete arrested a man on Thursday accused of possessing and trading thousands of firecrackers and flares, which are illegally used during Easter celebrations in Greece.

Specifically, the Rethymno Police Department conducted an investigation at the business of the suspect in the area of Mylopotamos, and confiscated a total of 52,800 firecrackers.

The Hellenic Police has urged the public and parents in particular to be vigilant: “The manufacture, sale, purchase, possession and use of firecrackers and firecrackers by anyone is prohibited. Inform children of the risks of serious injury, dismemberment and even death,” said a police statement.