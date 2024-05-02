NEWS

Police on Crete seize thousands of illegal firecrackers

Police on Crete seize thousands of illegal firecrackers

Police on the island of Crete arrested a man on Thursday accused of possessing and trading thousands of firecrackers and flares, which are illegally used during Easter celebrations in Greece.

Specifically, the Rethymno Police Department conducted an investigation at the business of the suspect in the area of Mylopotamos, and confiscated a total of 52,800 firecrackers.

The Hellenic Police has urged the public and parents in particular to be vigilant: “The manufacture, sale, purchase, possession and use of firecrackers and firecrackers by anyone is prohibited. Inform children of the risks of serious injury, dismemberment and even death,” said a police statement.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Teen girl accused of robbing and assaulting another teen in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Teen girl accused of robbing and assaulting another teen in Thessaloniki

Man arrested for child pornography in Crete
NEWS

Man arrested for child pornography in Crete

Nisiros ancient site guard detained on child harassment charges
NEWS

Nisiros ancient site guard detained on child harassment charges

Nine arrested in western Greece for domestic violence 
NEWS

Nine arrested in western Greece for domestic violence 

New suspect arrested in officer’s death probe
NEWS

New suspect arrested in officer’s death probe

Coast guard find 209 kilos of cannabis on truck from Italy
NEWS

Coast guard find 209 kilos of cannabis on truck from Italy