Man arrested for child pornography in Crete

Authorities arrested a 51-year-old man in Heraklion, Crete after discovering child pornography material on a memory card in his residence. 

The content, spanning from 2006 to 2019, allegedly depicts three minors, now adults aged 20, 24, and 17. 

Charges against the individual include child abuse, possession and production of child pornography, involving minors under 12 and 15, respectively. 

The accused appeared in Heraklion courts and was granted time to defend himself by noon on Good Friday.

