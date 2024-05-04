Three people due before prosecutor on charges of trafficking woman for marriage

Three people are due to appear before a prosecutor in the northeastern city of Alexandroupoli on charges of human trafficking and illegal possession of a travel document.

The three, all Greek nationals, were arrested by police in the city on Thursday, as part of an investigation into claims that a female non-national was being held against her will by her employer, who had confiscated her travel documents.

Police said they found the woman in the home of one of those arrested.

It emerged from the investigation that she had been taken over the border from Bulgaria on March 27 through the Ormenio border crossing by a non-national.

She was subsequently handed over to two of the arrested men for a pre-agreed sum of money to work in their home and to marry the third arrested man.

It is understood that the woman managed to alert the police to her plight by making a call to the 112 emergency number.