Police investigate patricide on Samos

Police on Samos are investing the murder of a 70-year-old man, who was killed in his home in Vathy the early hours of Holy Saturday.

The man’s 49-year-old daughter, who has a history of psychological problems, has confessed to the act.

She reportedly called the police after striking and killing her father with a metal object.

The man, who lived alone, was described as popular by locals. His daughter, who lived in Athens, visited him regularly and was on Samos for Easter.