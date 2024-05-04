NEWS

‘Holy Light’ makes its way across Greece

[INTIME NEWS]

The ‘Holy Light’ arrived in Athens shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday and is making its way across Greece to arrive in time for the celebration of the Resurrection of Christ.

The Holy Light – or Holy Fire – was lit in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem earlier Saturday.

As is the custom, it was greeted at the Athens International Airport as an arriving head of state.

Nine Aegean Airlines planes and seven Sky Express planes then took off for various destinations within Greece.

In Athens, the light arrived first, at 9 p.m., at the Church of Agioi Anargyroi in Plaka, the seat, or “Metochi” of the Holy Sepulchre in Greece.

Religion

