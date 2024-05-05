Pope Francis extends Easter greetings to Orthodox Christians

Pope Francis extended Easter greetings to Orthodox believers gathered in St Peter’s Square in Rome, expressing warm wishes for their Easter celebrations.

Specifically, Francis emphasized, “With great affection, I send my wishes to the brothers and sisters of the Orthodox churches and certain Catholic churches of the East, who, according to the Julian Calendar, celebrate Holy Easter today. May the Risen Lord fill all communities of believers with joy and peace, offering comfort to those undergoing trials. I wish them a blessed Easter.”