Biggest Easter exodus in years enters final stage

The Easter exodus from the cities to the islands and countryside, the largest recorded since before the Covid-19 pandemic, is set to enter its final stage on Easter Saturday.

Data showed that from 6 a.m. on Holy Monday to 6 a.m. on Holy Saturday, 440,296 vehicles passed through the toll plazas on the motorways to Corinth and Lamia. That figure was 309,998 last year and 291,141 in 2022.

On Good Friday alone, 110,613 vehicles exited Attica on the same roads, namely 64,071towards Corinth and 46,542 in the direction of Lamia.

Some 180 coaches will depart from Athens two main bus stations, Kifissos and Liosion, with full bookings reported on most routes.

A total number of 467 flights – 238 arrivals and 229 departures – are scheduled for Athens International Airport on Holy Saturday, 437 flights on Easter Sunday, 504 flights on Easter Monday.

The last of the sailings to the islands before Easter will depart from ports in Attica on Holy Saturday.

From Piraeus, there are 33 services to the Argosaronic islands, while there are 10 sailings from Rafina and 4 from Lavrio.

On Good Friday, 23,789 passengers and 3,196 vehicles departed Piraeus for an Aegean island, and 10,677 passengers and 1,339 vehicles for an Argosaronic island.

From Rafina, 11,756 passengers and 2,555 vehicles departed to the Cyclades, while 4,394 passengers and 987 vehicles sailed from Lavrio.

From Palm Sunday to Good Friday, a total of 191,830 passengers departed from the three ports.

Early this morning, a Blue Star ferry service to Syros-Patmos-Leros-Kalymnos-Kos-Rhodes, with 1,299 passengers on board, finally set sail after a jammed propeller delayed its departure on Friday night.

Easter Transport

