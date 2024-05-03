Orthodox Easter exodus eases from Athens

Traffic has eased on the major thoroughfares out of Athens after the biggest Easter exodus in recent years from the capital peaked on the afternoon of Good Friday.

Data showed that from 6 a.m. on Holy Monday to 6 a.m. on Good Friday, 329,684 vehicles passed the toll plazas on the motorways to Corinth and Lamia. That figure was 309,998 last year and 291,141 in 2022.

On Good Friday alone, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., 95,526 vehicles exited Attica on the same roads, namely 55,869 towards Corinth and 39,666 in the direction of Lamia.

Earlier, it was reported that it took motorists two hours to cover the distance from Patisia in Athens to the Elefsina toll plaza, a journey that would normally take 25 minutes.

A total of 18 ferries were scheduled to depart from the port of Piraeus on full capacity for the Aegean islands and 32 for the islands of the Argosaronic Gulf on Friday.

Another 14 ferries are scheduled to depart from the port of Rafina and 10 from the port of Lavrio for the Aegean islands.

Ferry company booking data suggested at least 24,284 passengers and 3,348 vehicles were expected to depart from Piraeus, and 9,770 passengers and 2,015 vehicles from Rafina, state broadcaster ERT reported.

The particularly increased traffic for this Easter, higher than last year’s, also practically coincides with the start of the summer season for a very large part of the seasonal hotels which start opening from Wednesday, May 1. By the first week of June, the vast majority of Greek seasonal hotels are expected to have opened their doors.