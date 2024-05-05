NEWS

Easter celebrations marred by firecracker injuries

Easter celebrations marred by firecracker injuries

During Easter celebrations, the persistent use of firecrackers, flares, and improvised pyrotechnics despite authorities’ warnings continues to exact a heavy toll each year.

According to a report by ERT, a 15-year-old in Chania lost fingers from his right hand and remains hospitalized, while a similar incident involving an adult occurred in Athens, specifically in Kalivia. In the past 24 hours, Athens recorded five incidents, with the most severe in Kalivia before Easter, resulting in finger amputation from flares.

Of the five injured, three were transported to the hospital by ambulance. None of the injured were minors.

Easter Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Teen injured by firecracker in Chania; Mother faces neglect charges
NEWS

Teen injured by firecracker in Chania; Mother faces neglect charges

Fatal traffic accident in Voula claims one life
NEWS

Fatal traffic accident in Voula claims one life

Driver who hit five people says they ‘appeared suddenly’ in front of car
NEWS

Driver who hit five people says they ‘appeared suddenly’ in front of car

Two women, three children injured after being hit by car in Athens
NEWS

Two women, three children injured after being hit by car in Athens

Fatal car crash claims life in Pikermi
NEWS

Fatal car crash claims life in Pikermi

Fatal traffic accident claims life of asylum seeker, injures another in Mytilini
NEWS

Fatal traffic accident claims life of asylum seeker, injures another in Mytilini