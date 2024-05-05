Easter celebrations marred by firecracker injuries

During Easter celebrations, the persistent use of firecrackers, flares, and improvised pyrotechnics despite authorities’ warnings continues to exact a heavy toll each year.

According to a report by ERT, a 15-year-old in Chania lost fingers from his right hand and remains hospitalized, while a similar incident involving an adult occurred in Athens, specifically in Kalivia. In the past 24 hours, Athens recorded five incidents, with the most severe in Kalivia before Easter, resulting in finger amputation from flares.

Of the five injured, three were transported to the hospital by ambulance. None of the injured were minors.