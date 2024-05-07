NEWS

Robbers steal cash after blasting open ATM in Patra

[File photo]

Police in Patra are investigating the robbery of a sum of money from an ATM outside a supermarket in which explosives were used.

The perpetrators arrived outside the supermarket on a motorcycle and headed to the ATM, where they planted explosives.

Noticing that a security guard was on duty at a neighboring construction site, they warned him to stay away as there would be an explosion.

After blowing open the ATM, the robbers made their escape with an unknown amount of cash.

