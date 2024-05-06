NEWS

Girl, 14, accuses stepfather of rape

Police in the northern city of Serres are investigating a complaint by a 14-year-old girl that she was raped by her stepfather over the past seven years.

According to state broadcaster ERT, the girl, accompanied by her mother, went to a police station to report an incident of domestic violence and, there, the girl said that she had been raped by her stepfather.

A prosecutor has ordered a medical examination and the girl will provide a statement in the presence of a child psychologist.

Crime Child

