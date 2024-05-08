Balmy weather yields to storms and cooler temperatures

The balmy weather of recent days is giving way to storms and a drop in temperature in various parts of the country.

The weather began to turn on Wednesday night due to the arrival of a low-pressure front which started from the Gulf of Sirte in Libya.

It moved towards southwest Turkey and will affect the weather in Greece as well, according to the Meteo weather service.

It will mainly impact the west and south of the country first, with localized showers, storms, gradually strengthening winds and a drop in temperature.

A possible transfer of dust from North Africa on southern winds is not being ruled out.