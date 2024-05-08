NEWS

Balmy weather yields to storms and cooler temperatures

Balmy weather yields to storms and cooler temperatures
File photo.

The balmy weather of recent days is giving way to storms and a drop in temperature in various parts of the country.

The weather began to turn on Wednesday night due to the arrival of a low-pressure front which started from the Gulf of Sirte in Libya.

It moved towards southwest Turkey and will affect the weather in Greece as well, according to the Meteo weather service.

It will mainly impact the west and south of the country first, with localized showers, storms, gradually strengthening winds and a drop in temperature.

A possible transfer of dust from North Africa on southern winds is not being ruled out.

Weather

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Mixed weather expected for Easter weekend
NEWS

Mixed weather expected for Easter weekend

Time-lapse video captures dust clouds over Athens
NEWS

Time-lapse video captures dust clouds over Athens

Saharan dust inundates Athens Wednesday morning
NEWS

Saharan dust inundates Athens Wednesday morning

Saharan dust covering Greece to subside on Wednesday
NEWS

Saharan dust covering Greece to subside on Wednesday

Martian skies over Athens? Greece’s capital turns an orange hue with dust clouds from North Africa
NEWS

Martian skies over Athens? Greece’s capital turns an orange hue with dust clouds from North Africa

Wet front brings highest rainfall to Skopelos, Karditsa
NEWS

Wet front brings highest rainfall to Skopelos, Karditsa