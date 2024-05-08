NEWS

Police arrests two, seizes more than 87 kilos of cannabis

Police arrests two, seizes more than 87 kilos of cannabis
[Hellenic Police]

Two foreigners, aged 38 and 25, were arrested Tuesday afternoon in the Athenian district of Zografou for violating drug laws.

Police reported the suspects were apprehended on a Zografou street with 15 kilograms and 230 grams of processed cannabis, divided into 150 packages intended for immediate distribution.

The Narcotics Prosecution Sub-Directorate conducted a search of their residence with the assistance of officers from the University Protection Sub-Directorate and Immediate Action Unit. Seized items included 65 kilograms and 387 grams of raw cannabis and 200 euros in cash.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Burglary at gold trading company in Piraeus
NEWS

Burglary at gold trading company in Piraeus

Robbers steal cash after blasting open ATM in Patra
NEWS

Robbers steal cash after blasting open ATM in Patra

Girl, 14, accuses stepfather of rape
NEWS

Girl, 14, accuses stepfather of rape

Man arrested for possession of 3,290 fireworks in Crete
NEWS

Man arrested for possession of 3,290 fireworks in Crete

Police investigate patricide on Samos
NEWS

Police investigate patricide on Samos

Three people due before prosecutor on charges of trafficking woman for marriage
NEWS

Three people due before prosecutor on charges of trafficking woman for marriage