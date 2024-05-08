Police arrests two, seizes more than 87 kilos of cannabis
Two foreigners, aged 38 and 25, were arrested Tuesday afternoon in the Athenian district of Zografou for violating drug laws.
Police reported the suspects were apprehended on a Zografou street with 15 kilograms and 230 grams of processed cannabis, divided into 150 packages intended for immediate distribution.
The Narcotics Prosecution Sub-Directorate conducted a search of their residence with the assistance of officers from the University Protection Sub-Directorate and Immediate Action Unit. Seized items included 65 kilograms and 387 grams of raw cannabis and 200 euros in cash.