Teenage holidaymaker files rape complaint in Crete

A 16-year-old British girl vacationing on Crete with her parents has filed a complaint with police in the prefecture of Iraklio, saying she was raped at a bar on Wednesday night.

The teenager, who was at the bar in the popular seaside resort of Mali with her parents, told police that she was attacked in the restroom.

She reported the assault soon after it happened at the local police station, where she was accompanied by her mother.

Police are looking for information and clues that may help them locate the assailant, who fled the scene after the attack.

He has reportedly been identified.