NEWS

Teenage holidaymaker files rape complaint in Crete

Teenage holidaymaker files rape complaint in Crete
[File photo/Intime News]

A 16-year-old British girl vacationing on Crete with her parents has filed a complaint with police in the prefecture of Iraklio, saying she was raped at a bar on Wednesday night.

The teenager, who was at the bar in the popular seaside resort of Mali with her parents, told police that she was attacked in the restroom. 

She reported the assault soon after it happened at the local police station, where she was accompanied by her mother.

Police are looking for information and clues that may help them locate the assailant, who fled the scene after the attack.

He has reportedly been identified.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Probe finds slew of police errors in Griva murder
NEWS

Probe finds slew of police errors in Griva murder

Police arrests two, seizes more than 87 kilos of cannabis
NEWS

Police arrests two, seizes more than 87 kilos of cannabis

Burglary at gold trading company in Piraeus
NEWS

Burglary at gold trading company in Piraeus

Robbers steal cash after blasting open ATM in Patra
NEWS

Robbers steal cash after blasting open ATM in Patra

Girl, 14, accuses stepfather of rape
NEWS

Girl, 14, accuses stepfather of rape

Man arrested for possession of 3,290 fireworks in Crete
NEWS

Man arrested for possession of 3,290 fireworks in Crete