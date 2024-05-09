Probe finds slew of police errors in Griva murder

Two police officers walk past a makeshift shrine on Wednesday, on the spot where 28-year-old Kyriaki Griva was stabbed to death just moments after seeking protection from her abusive ex-partner at her local precinct in Agioi Anargyroi, northern Athens. [Kostas Karatzas/Intime News]

The internal investigation by the Hellenic Police (ELAS) into the murder of Kyriaki Griva outside a police precinct by her ex-partner on April 1 has reportedly revealed a litany of errors by officers on duty on the fateful evening.

Griva, 28, was stabbed to death by her ex-partner shortly after leaving the police precinct in Agioi Anargyroi in northern Athens, where she had gone to report him for stalking and to request a police escort home.

The investigation into the incident has already been completed and its conclusions are expected to be submitted on Thursday or Friday to the leadership of the Hellenic Police.

The documents seen by Kathimerini list a number of omissions and errors. Some involve the police officer who was the acting supervisor for the Western Attica District who is accused of not taking care to provide a patrol vehicle although it was available to get Griva safely home after she made her report. The acting supervisor was also berated for not contacting her commanding officer and the head of the Police Directorate of Western Attica for the necessary instructions.

The brigadier conducting the investigation also accused the supervisor proper of not giving sufficient instructions to the duty officer so that she could take down the details of the complainant and of her ex-partner and then ask the Emergency Dispatch Center to send a patrol car to the house of the 28-year-old woman to locate and bring in the suspect for questioning.

Moreover, the operator at the 100 Emergency Dispatch Center, who can be heard in the leaked audio telling Griva that “the patrol car is not a taxi” when the victim called in for help, was also summoned.