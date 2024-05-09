Man convicted in domestic violence case; woman declared innocent

A 40-year-old man received a 14-month prison sentence, with a three-year suspension, for a domestic violence incident with his 28-year-old partner in western Thessaloniki.

The woman had attempted to escape by hanging from their apartment’s balcony.

The Thessaloniki Summary Court convicted him of domestic physical harm and verbal abuse.

The woman, who filed a lawsuit against him, was declared innocent.

She testified that the man physically assaulted her, while the man claimed self-defense and filmed the incident for legal protection.