NEWS

Man convicted in domestic violence case; woman declared innocent

Man convicted in domestic violence case; woman declared innocent

A 40-year-old man received a 14-month prison sentence, with a three-year suspension, for a domestic violence incident with his 28-year-old partner in western Thessaloniki. 

The woman had attempted to escape by hanging from their apartment’s balcony. 

The Thessaloniki Summary Court convicted him of domestic physical harm and verbal abuse.

The woman, who filed a lawsuit against him, was declared innocent.

She testified that the man physically assaulted her, while the man claimed self-defense and filmed the incident for legal protection.

Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Defendants in the dock again over deadly Mati fire
NEWS

Defendants in the dock again over deadly Mati fire

Golden Dawn leader’s release draws criticism
NEWS

Golden Dawn leader’s release draws criticism

Prosecutor appeals court decision to release Golden Dawn leader
NEWS

Prosecutor appeals court decision to release Golden Dawn leader

Family of murdered musician slams GD leader’s early release
NEWS

Family of murdered musician slams GD leader’s early release

Golden Dawn leader to be released from jail 
NEWS

Golden Dawn leader to be released from jail 

Judicial race against time for Mati ruling review
NEWS

Judicial race against time for Mati ruling review