Court revisits Mati fire tragedy in its entirety

A local stands next to burnt cars following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece, on July 24, 2018. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]

The Athens Court of Appeals has initiated a review of the deadly Mati fire case, following an appeal against the controversial ruling.

The 2018 Mati wildfires claimed 104 lives and left many injured.

Previously, after a 19-month trial, the court convicted only five of the 21 defendants, imposing sentences of up to five years, converted to fines of 10 euros per day.

Prompted by public outrage, the Appeals Court intervened, appealing the entire decision, including the acquittals and reduced sentences.

The case will be reexamined in its entirety, addressing both the defendants’ fates and the conversion of their penalties. Concerns over potential statute of limitations underscore the urgency for swift judicial action.

