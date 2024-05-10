Key suspect in police officer’s killing surrenders to authorities

A key suspect in the fatal injury of a police officer during fan riots in Athens last December surrendered himself to authorities on Friday.

The 36-year-old suspect, known by the alias “Shark,” holds a prominent position within the Gate 7 ultras fan club associated with Olympiakos. He presented himself at the Hellenic Police headquarters (GADA), accompanied by his legal representative.

A warrant had been issued for his arrest. Another suspect wanted in connection with the case, known by the alias “Romanian,” remains at large.

Officer Giorgos Lyngeridis, 31, was severely injured by a flare in clashes between riot police and a group of volleyball fans during a match between Olympiakos and Panathinaikos teams in Rentis, near Piraeus, on December 7. He later died from his injuries.