Police disprove alleged break-in at Interior Ministry; Kerameos seeks case file access

Interior Minister Niki Kerameos has requested access to the case file regarding the alleged break-in at the Elections Directorate of the Interior Ministry, aiming to determine if disciplinary measures are warranted. This comes after police confirmed on Monday that no trespass or violation occurred within the directorate’s computer files.

In a statement released Monday, the police affirmed that their investigation included interrogating employees and conducting a thorough examination of both the physical and digital spaces of the directorate.

The Interior Ministry’s press office emphasized in its statement that the findings of the police investigation contradict premature accusations of security breaches, which had led to calls for the resignation of the Ministry’s leadership.