Five arrested for voting fraud to appear before prosecutor on Thursday

Five people arrested on Sunday for allegedly violating electoral legislation in Sofades in Karditsa, central Greece will appear before an investigative magistrate on Thursday.

They were released pending the hearing of the case.

The five were arrested after a check of their van yielded 197 identity cards, a passport, two photocopies of ID cards and a bag containing 114 sealed envelopes with an attached card of a candidate for MP of the prefecture, and within each envelope, five ballot papers of the party with a cross next to the candidate’s name.