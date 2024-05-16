Femicide suspected in Menidi stabbing

The initial investigation into the stabbing of a woman in Menidi, east Attica, on Thursday morning indicate that the victim was killed by her former husband, according to police sources.

Her body was found in the middle of the street, at the junction of Parnithos and Aristotelous streets.

The 40-year-old victim had filed three complaints of domestic violence against her former partner and authorities are looking or him, the same sources said. The first complaint was made in April 2013, the second in September 2022 and the third on May 7 this year, at the police station of Peristeri. Following her last complaint, her ex-husband was arrested and charged with domestic abuse. He was due in court this Friday.

According to the same sources, the victim had also installed the panic button application for women at risk of domestic abuse.

Reports indicated that there was a witness who claimed to have seen the woman being stabbed, while a local shop owner told Kathimerini that when she arrived at her store this morning she was told that a woman had been been heard shouting for help.