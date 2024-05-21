NEWS

Elderly siblings killed in downtown Athens house fire

Elderly siblings killed in downtown Athens house fire

A house fire in downtown Athens in the early hours of Tuesday cost the lives of a man and woman who have been identified as brother and sister, according to reports.

State broadcaster ERT reported that the siblings appear to have been quite elderly and were living in a state of squalor. 

The blaze in their second-floor apartment in a block on central Academias Street was reported to the Fire Service at around 2.30 p.m.

Four fire engines and 15 firefighters were dispatched to the scene and managed to bring the blaze under control before it spread to other apartments in the block or to adjacent buildings.

Firefighters found the man’s body first and the woman’s further inside the house.

An investigation into the circumstances that led to their deaths is under way.

Fire Death

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Elderly woman found dead after apartment fire
NEWS

Elderly woman found dead after apartment fire

Elderly siblings found deceased in home following fire
NEWS

Elderly siblings found deceased in home following fire

Palaio Psychiko fire leaves one dead
NEWS

Palaio Psychiko fire leaves one dead

Two dead in Viotia monastery fire
NEWS

Two dead in Viotia monastery fire

Government knew about fatalities early on in 2018 Mati blaze, ex-fire chief indicates
NEWS

Government knew about fatalities early on in 2018 Mati blaze, ex-fire chief indicates

A man dies in a car fire
NEWS

A man dies in a car fire